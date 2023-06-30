Left Menu

New Zealand central bank ramps up monitoring of crypto assets

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 04:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 04:56 IST
New Zealand central bank ramps up monitoring of crypto assets

New Zealand's central bank said on Friday it was ramping up its monitoring of stablecoins and crypto assets due to uncertainties about how the sector will develop and the potential risks they could pose for the financial system.

The decision follows public input to help confirm the issues stablecoins and the new forms of private money might raise for the financial system and monetary sovereignty, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Director of Money and Cash Ian Woolford said.

"We agree that caution is needed, which also reinforces the need for enhanced data and monitoring to build understanding," Woolford said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023