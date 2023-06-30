Moldova media report shooting incident at Chisinau airport

A man started shooting at Chisinau airport in Moldova on Friday and people were evacuated from the terminal, Moldovan media reported.

The Ziarul de Garda media outlet said police were at the airport and a man had barricaded himself in after firing several shots. Reuters was unable independently to confirm the incident and the government did not immediately comment.

