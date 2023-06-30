Left Menu

US top diplomat Blinken to discuss Haiti crises with country's premier

Blinken will attend the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government meeting and its 50th anniversary celebration in Trinidad and Tobago. "The Secretary will urge Prime Minister Henry to work urgently with Haitian stakeholders to enlarge the political consensus and fashion a political path forward that returns Haiti to democratic order," Feinstein said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:45 IST
US top diplomat Blinken to discuss Haiti crises with country's premier

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss political, security and humanitarian crises in Haiti with Prime Minister Ariel Henry next week, a State Department official said on Friday. Blinken will travel to Guyana and neighboring Trinidad and Tobago on July 5-6, the State Department said. While in Trinidad and Tobago, Blinken will meet with Henry, who took power in July 2021 days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Blinken would discuss a range of priorities on the Caribbean trip, including food and energy security, climate resilience, regional security and migration management, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti, Barbara Feinstein, told reporters. Blinken will attend the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government meeting and its 50th anniversary celebration in Trinidad and Tobago.

"The Secretary will urge Prime Minister Henry to work urgently with Haitian stakeholders to enlarge the political consensus and fashion a political path forward that returns Haiti to democratic order," Feinstein said. Blinken will also reaffirm U.S. support for the Haitian National Police and for the deployment of a multinational force and/or peacekeeping operations.

"With regard to a multinational force, it remains the United States' position that that is critical, that we ought to respond as a global community to the Haitian people's call for enhanced security assistance given the untenable situation on the ground," Feinstein said. Several Caribbean leaders have spoken up in support of a multinational force, she said, and Blinken looked forward to a broader conversation with the leaders, including Henry.

Since last year, Henry has called for an international force to rein in gangs that control large parts of the country, fueling a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands. The United States has pushed Canada to take a leading role, but countries have been wary of sending troops in support of the unelected government of Henry, who has in turn said security must be established to hold credible elections.

Asked about Trinidad and Tobago's request for the U.S. to amend the terms of a license authorizing the joint development of a promising offshore gas field with Venezuela, Feinstein said "we are certainly open to further conversations with Trinidad and Tobago on this issue to see what can be done to improve energy security in the region." In Guyana, Blinken will meet on July 6 with President Irfaan Ali to discuss issues including food and energy security and decarbonisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023