Moldova airport shooting suspect in coma, wanted in Tajikstan for abduction

A statement issued by prosecutors in Tajikistan, also an ex-Soviet state and located in Central Asia, said the suspect was wanted in connection with the abduction of a bank officer in the capital Dushanbe last month. Officials said the Chisinau airport, now used frequently by Ukrainian passengers because of Russia's 16-month invasion of their country, was back to normal operations.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 01:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:57 IST
The chief suspect in a shootout in Moldova's main international airport remained in a coma on Saturday and was wanted in his native Tajikistan in connection with the abduction of a bank officer, Moldovan authorities said.

The 43-year-old man grabbed a gun and shot dead two security officers and wounded a civilian on Friday after being denied entry to ex-Soviet Moldova, they said. Acting Chief Prosecutor Ion Musteata said the suspect, who seized a gun from a security officer, remained unconscious after being wounded in the exchange of fire while being led away to an area for a flight back to Istanbul, from where he had arrived.

Moldovan politician Dragos Galbur said on social media on Friday that the suspect had received some 10 gunshot wounds and had undergone surgery. Officials said he became agitated while being questioned over his reasons for visiting Moldova. He briefly took hostages before being apprehended.

Musteata said the suspect would be tried in Moldova and face an aggravated murder charge "if he survives". He said initial suppositions that the incident was a "terrorist act" had been abandoned. A statement issued by prosecutors in Tajikistan, also an ex-Soviet state and located in Central Asia, said the suspect was wanted in connection with the abduction of a bank officer in the capital Dushanbe last month.

Officials said the Chisinau airport, now used frequently by Ukrainian passengers because of Russia's 16-month invasion of their country, was back to normal operations. Moldova, lying between Ukraine and European Union member Romania, has been severely buffeted by the war in Ukraine. President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion and set EU membership of her country as the top foreign policy priority. (Edited by Ron Popeski; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

