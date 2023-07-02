Dublin airport staff's salary data breached

Some Dublin airport staff's financial information has been compromised by a cyber-attack on provider company Aon that also affected various other firms, the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said on Sunday. "DAA can confirm that as a result of a recent cyber-attack on Aon, a third-party professional service provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Britain's Sunday Times reported that the attack on file-transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, affected nearly 2,000 Dublin airport staff, as well other agencies and companies in the US and UK. The cl0p ransomware gang has claimed to be behind the hacking of MOVEit .

AON did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "DAA is offering support, advice and assistance to employees impacted by this criminal cyber-attack," the Irish airport authority said, without giving further details.

