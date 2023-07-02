Punjab Police conducts operation to crack down on anti-social elements

The Punjab Police Sunday conducted an operation at various places, including railway stations, bus stands and hotels situated around them, across the state to crack down on anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Police said it registered 116 FIRs and arrested 141 persons after recovering 1.15 kg heroin, 37 kg poppy husk, 243-litres of illicit liquor, and six pistols, besides Rs 7.02 lakh cash from their possession, according to an official statement. Apart from carrying out checking at bus stands and railway stations, over 550 well-coordinated inter-state and inter-district checkpoints were also set up under the supervision of deputy superintendents of police in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said more than 150 police teams were involved in the 'Operation Vigil' to look for any suspicious activity while commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police monitored the operation.

Over 7,500 police personnel were involved to carry out this operation, which was conducted in a synchronised manner from 7am to 3pm across the state. Shukla said superintendents of police were deputed to conduct a search of the railway stations and bus stands, while DSP-level officers were deputed at all the checkpoints. "We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicle during the course of this operation," he said, adding police also checked 9,521 two-wheelers and 7,122 four-wheelers. Police carried out cordon and search operation (CASO) at 141 railway stations and 219 bus stands, besides conducting checking at 926 hotels, 172 sarais and 166 dharamshalas during the operation, the statement said.

