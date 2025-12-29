Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Aravalli Hills Definition

The Supreme Court has paused its November 20 ruling on the definition of Aravalli hills, opting to form a high-powered committee for further examination. A previous directive banned new mining leases until expert reports are released, aiming to safeguard the ancient mountain system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to temporarily halt its previous decision from November 20 that defined the Aravalli hills and ranges uniformly. This pause was made by a vacation bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih. They intend to establish a high-powered committee consisting of domain experts to conduct an in-depth review of the issue.

In a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues', the court stated that keeping the recommendations and findings from the November judgment in abeyance is necessary. A notice has been issued for the Centre and related parties, with further hearings scheduled for January 21.

The original ruling halted new mining leases in the Aravalli areas across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat until experts deliver their findings. This decision was grounded in preserving what is considered the world's oldest mountain system. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's committee had defined Aravalli landforms and suggested prohibiting mining in sensitive zones, emphasizing sustainable practices.

