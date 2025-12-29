Tipra Motha's Rs 10 Lakh Reward: Seeking Justice for Anjel Chakma

Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has offered a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to the capture of the main suspect in the Anjel Chakma murder case.

Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Nandannagar, West Tripura, was viciously attacked by a group in Dehradun in December 2023. Chakma passed away from his injuries weeks later.

While the Uttarakhand Police had previously announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information on the fugitive suspect, Debbarma's significant offer highlights the gravity of the crime. The Tipra Motha Party has also pledged financial support to Chakma's family during this tragic time.

(With inputs from agencies.)