China Condemns Somaliland's Quest for Independence Amidst Israeli Recognition
China opposes attempts to divide Somalia and supports its territorial integrity, while Israel becomes the first country to recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent state, prompting calls from China for Somaliland to cease separatist activities and external collaborations.
- Country:
- China
The Chinese government has expressed strong opposition to any initiatives aimed at dividing territories within Somalia. At a recent press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized China's commitment to Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Lin urged Somaliland authorities to halt separatist activities and avoid alliances with external forces.
In a significant development, Israel formally recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state last Friday. This move positions Israel as the first nation to acknowledge Somaliland's status, indicating potential collaborations in agriculture, health, technology, and economic sectors.
The dual narratives underscore a geopolitical tension, with China reinforcing its stance against separatism, while Israel charts a controversial course by establishing ties with Somaliland, further complicating regional dynamics.