Uttarakhand CM Vows Justice for Dehradun Killing Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand has vowed to ensure justice for Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, whose death in Dehradun has stirred public outrage. During a conversation with Chakma's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, Dhami promised stringent action against those responsible, declaring, "This was a regrettable incident. We will ensure the culprits receive the harshest punishment."

A key suspect, identified as a Nepalese national, remains at large, prompting authorities to announce a reward for information leading to his capture. Asserting solidarity, Dhami noted, "We are with you in this hour of need. We'll provide whatever help we can." The CM confirmed that five individuals have already been arrested, while another suspect is believed to have escaped to Nepal, sparking a manhunt.

The unsettling incident, which saw Chakma attacked with knives and blunt objects on December 9, has compelled Dhami to confer with Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Criticism of political organizations followed, with Manickam Tagore attributing the tragedy to societal hate propagated by certain groups. Meanwhile, calls for justice echoed through a candle march organized by the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation in Agartala.

