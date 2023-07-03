Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Rioters ram-raid home of French mayor, wife injured

Rioters ram-raided the home of a Paris suburb mayor, set the car alight and launched fireworks at his wife and young children as they fled during a fifth night of nationwide unrest over Tuesday's police shooting of a teen of North African descent. Vincent Jeanbrun, 39, the centre-right mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, was at the town hall when his house was attacked with his wife Melanie and children asleep inside.

Muslim grouping OIC says measures needed to prevent Koran desecration

An Islamic grouping of 57 states said on Sunday collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration to the Koran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred after the holy book was burned in a protest in Sweden. The statement by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, most of whose members have a Muslim-majority population, was issued after an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah called to discuss Wednesday's incident.

Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts amid mutiny fallout

Yevgeny Prigozhin's media holding group is to shut down, the director of one of its outlets said, highlighting the mercenary chief's worsening fortunes a week after the collapse of a brief mutiny staged by his Wagner Group fighters. Under a deal that halted the mutiny, Prigozhin, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin, was allowed to go into exile in Belarus and his men given the choice of joining him, being integrated into Russia's armed forces or returning home.

Sudan clashes intensify with no mediation in sight

Clashes between Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensified on Sunday, as the war in the country's capital and western regions entered its 12th week with no attempts in sight to bring a peaceful end to the conflict. Air and artillery strikes as well as small arms fire could be heard, particularly in the city of Omdurman, as well as in the capital Khartoum, as the conflict deepens a humanitarian crisis and threatens to draw in other regional interests.

Russian ex-arms dealer freed for Brittney Griner to run for far-right party in local vote

A Russian arms dealer freed last December in a prisoner swap for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been chosen as the candidate of a far-right party for a seat in a Russian regional legislature, state news agency RIA reported on Sunday. Viktor Bout, once dubbed "the merchant of death" by the United States, served 10 years of a 25-year sentence in U.S. prisons on arms dealing charges until his release in the prisoner exchange with Griner, an Olympic gold medallist.

Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, several children among 28 injured

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including an estimated 14 children, in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning after a neighborhood party, police said. An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and nine people were still hospitalized with gunfire wounds Sunday afternoon, including a few in critical condition, police told reporters.

Shot teenager's grandmother urges end to French overnight riots

The grandmother of the teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb said on Sunday she wanted the nationwide rioting triggered by his killing to end, as France braced for a potential sixth night of unrest. Some 45,000 police were deployed again on Sunday night, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmnin, to deter rioters who have torched cars, looted stores and targeted town halls and police stations -- including the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb, which was attacked while his wife and children were asleep inside.

Ukraine reports Russian attacks in east, progress in south

Ukrainian forces are resisting a Russian onslaught in eastern areas of the front and face difficulties in the northeast, but are making progress near the shattered city of Bakhmut and in the south, the deputy defence minister said on Sunday. Russian accounts of the front line said Moscow's forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near villages ringing Bakhmut and in areas further south, particularly the strategic hilltop town of Vuhlear. They also reported success in containing Ukrainian troops in the northeast.

White House: Biden to travel to Britain, Lithuania, Finland from July 9

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland, the White House said on Sunday. Biden's trip, scheduled for July 9-13, will begin in London for meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," the White House said in a statement.

Israeli forces strike West Bank city, Palestinians say one killed

Israel's military said it hit a command centre for militant fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin in a strike early on Monday that local residents said killed at least one person and involved a missile fired from the air. The Israeli military said it struck a "joint operations centre" which served as a command centre for fighters from the Jenin Brigades, an armed unit comprised of fighters from different militant group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)