Turkish foreign minister says expects Sweden to fulfill commitments
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey expects Sweden to fulfill its commitments under a deal it struck last year in Madrid aimed at addressing Ankara's security concerns as the Nordic country seeks to join NATO, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a news conference, Fidan said it was a cause for concern that Sweden was unable to prevent provocations including the burning of a Koran outside of a mosque in Stockholm last week.
