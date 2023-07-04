Ten hurt in suspected Palestinian car-ramming in Tel Aviv - Israeli media
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:55 IST
Israeli Kan radio said a suspected Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack injured as many as 10 people in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
A medical official said the incident appeared to have included at least one stabbing victim, and that a suspected assailant had been "neutralised" by first responders.
