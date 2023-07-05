Resources, Al Durra oilfield in maritime "Divided Area" are exclusively owned by Saudi and Kuwait - SPA

Natural resources and Al Durra oilfield in the maritime "Divided Area" are exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Tuesday citing a foreign ministry source.

The Kingdom also renewed call to Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait to demarcate eastern border of the area, SPA added.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Josie Kao)

