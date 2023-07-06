Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:55 IST
EKA Mobility bags order for 57 e-buses from MBMC
Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Thursday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 57 e-buses from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Now, EKA's order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and 5,000 electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline, it said in a statement.

According to the company, the deployment of these 57 electric buses is expected to save 33,704 tonnes of CO2 emission in comparison to diesel buses and is equivalent to planting 1,02,134 trees.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA, said the order is a significant milestone for the company.

''We look forward to commencing the deliveries in the coming months, which will further fortify our partnership with Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai,'' he added.

Additionally, these e-buses will be equipped with intelligent charging infrastructure to support efficient operations and minimise downtime, the statement said.

