US central command says they killed ISIS leader Usamah al-Mahajir in Eastern Syria on July 7 - statement

The US Central Command announced on Sunday that they conducted a strike on July 7 that killed Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in Eastern Syria, according to a statement.

"The strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s that had, earlier in the day, been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours," the statement added.

