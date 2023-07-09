Left Menu

US central command says they killed ISIS leader Usamah al-Mahajir in Eastern Syria on July 7 - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The US Central Command announced on Sunday that they conducted a strike on July 7 that killed Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in Eastern Syria, according to a statement.

"The strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s that had, earlier in the day, been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours," the statement added.

