Left Menu

Trump seeks to delay trial date in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Nauta, his aide, pleaded not guilty last week in a Miami federal courthouse to charges that he had helped Trump hide top secret documents taken when he left the White House. The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-07-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 10:15 IST
Trump seeks to delay trial date in Mar-a-Lago documents case
Former US President Donald J Trump (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta asked a federal court in Florida to postpone the criminal trial in the Mar-a-Lago documents case and drop the current date, a filing by the former U.S. president's lawyers showed on Monday. Prosecutors had already asked District Judge Aileen Cannon for a delay until Dec. 11, from an initial date of Aug. 14, so as to give both sides more time to prepare.

But Trump's lawyers said a December trial date would deny them reasonable time to prepare, and described the government's requested schedule as "unrealistic." "The court should therefore withdraw the current order setting trial and postpone any consideration of a new trial date," the lawyers said, adding that a continuance was both necessary and appropriate.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in federal court on June 13 in Miami to charges that he had unlawfully kept classified national security documents when he left office in 2021 and lied to officials who sought to recover them. Nauta, his aide, pleaded not guilty last week in a Miami federal courthouse to charges that he had helped Trump hide top secret documents taken when he left the White House.

The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023