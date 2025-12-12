Left Menu

Inter Miami Secures Future with Ian Fray Extension

Inter Miami has extended Ian Fray's contract through the 2028-29 season. Despite past injuries, Fray played 35 games this season. The club is in talks to retain players like Luis Suárez and others whose loans have expired. Changes in the roster are expected as they reshape for the next season.

Updated: 12-12-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:39 IST
Inter Miami continues to fortify its lineup by signing defender Ian Fray to a contract extension lasting through the 2028-29 season. After overcoming injuries in 2021 and 2022, Fray made notable contributions with one goal and four assists across 35 appearances this season.

The club has opted out of contract renewals for Fafa Picault and William Yarbrough, while Ryan Sailor and Marcelo Weigandt's contracts have expired. Meanwhile, negotiations continue with players like Luis Suárez and others whose loan periods have concluded, including Allen Obando, Rocco Rios Novo, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Tadeo Allende.

As Inter Miami prepares for the next season, they celebrate their MLS Cup win and look forward to evolving their squad dynamics, expressing optimism about retaining talent to fortify their championship team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

