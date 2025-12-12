Inter Miami Secures Future with Ian Fray Extension

Inter Miami continues to fortify its lineup by signing defender Ian Fray to a contract extension lasting through the 2028-29 season. After overcoming injuries in 2021 and 2022, Fray made notable contributions with one goal and four assists across 35 appearances this season.

The club has opted out of contract renewals for Fafa Picault and William Yarbrough, while Ryan Sailor and Marcelo Weigandt's contracts have expired. Meanwhile, negotiations continue with players like Luis Suárez and others whose loan periods have concluded, including Allen Obando, Rocco Rios Novo, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Tadeo Allende.

As Inter Miami prepares for the next season, they celebrate their MLS Cup win and look forward to evolving their squad dynamics, expressing optimism about retaining talent to fortify their championship team.

(With inputs from agencies.)