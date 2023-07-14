Tunisian judge releases two prominent opponents of President Saied

A Tunisian judge released on Thursday Chaima Issa and Lazahr Akremi, two prominent opponents of President Kais Saied, nearly five months after they were arrested on suspicion of plotting against state security, their lawyer told Reuters.

The two politicians were detained in February with 20 political leaders in a crackdown the opposition says aimed to establish authoritarian rule by Saied, who dissolved parliament and seized almost all power in 2021.

