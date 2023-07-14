Putin tells newspaper: I offered Wagner fighters chance to join army
The revolt ended with Moscow offering Prigozhin and Wagner fighters the chance to settle in neighbouring Belarus. He also said it was up to the Russian parliament and government to discuss a legal framework for private armies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview published late on Thursday, said he had offered mercenary fighters with the Wagner group the opportunity to keep serving within the Russian regular military. Putin, interviewed by the Russian daily Kommersant, said he made the offer at a meeting with fighters and their founder Yevgeny Prigozhin late last month, five days after Wagner staged an abortive revolt against Russia's military hierarchy. The revolt ended with Moscow offering Prigozhin and Wagner fighters the chance to settle in neighbouring Belarus.
He also said it was up to the Russian parliament and government to discuss a legal framework for private armies. "Wagner does not exist," Putin told the newspaper. "There is no law on private military organisations. It just doesn't exist."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yevgeny Prigozhin
- Wagner
- Kommersant
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Prigozhin
- Moscow
- Belarus
- Putin
- Russia
ALSO READ
Papal envoy to meet Patriarch Kirill in Moscow -RIA
Russia's Prigozhin was told he would no longer fight in Ukraine -lawmaker
Russia's Prigozhin told he will lose financing without defmin contracts -RIA cites lawmaker
Russia, China held Moscow talks on ensuring security in space -foreign ministry
Moscow critic, former publisher sentenced to 8 years for defaming Russian forces in Ukraine war