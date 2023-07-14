China vows to prevent sharp fluctuations in yuan: c.bank deputy governor
China's cross-border capital flows are basically balanced and the country will prevent sharp fluctuations in yuan, Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said during a press conference in Beijing on Friday.
Liu said it is not good to see a too high or too low yuan exchange rate and the moves will not be one way.
