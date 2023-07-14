Left Menu

China vows to prevent sharp fluctuations in yuan: c.bank deputy governor

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2023 08:29 IST
China's cross-border capital flows are basically balanced and the country will prevent sharp fluctuations in yuan, Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said during a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

Liu said it is not good to see a too high or too low yuan exchange rate and the moves will not be one way.

