Left Menu

Tucker Carlson to create a new media company - WSJ

Reuters | New York | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:23 IST
Tucker Carlson to create a new media company - WSJ
Tucker Carlson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former White House adviser Neil Patel are looking to raise funds to start a new media company that would potentially use Twitter as its backbone, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Carlson and Patel are looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund the company, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. The new company would be anchored by longer versions of the free videos that Carlson has been posting regularly on Twitter since shortly after his departure from Fox News, but would ultimately be driven by subscriptions, according to the report.

Carlson and Fox News had agreed to part ways its after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role. Carlson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023