Durban Metro Police intensifies crime prevention clean-up campaign

The Durban Metro Police have intensified their crime prevention clean-up campaign in a quest to get rid of drug dens and reduce crime in the city.

According to eThekwini Municipality the campaign, launched by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda in January, has seen a decline in drug dens and the illegal occupation of railway lines by drug addicts.

Project leader, Superintendent Anand Maharaj, said the campaign has rejuvenated their efforts, and resulted in a highly successful multi-stakeholder initiative.

Maharaj said the programme initially started 10 years ago with a handful of stakeholders, however, as time progressed the campaign gradually lost momentum.

“With the alarming spike in criminal activities, Mayor Kaunda called on the Metro Police to leave no stone unturned to ensure we reduce crime [and] that was the nudge we needed to restart the initiative,” Maharaj said.

Metro Police Spokesperson, Colonel Boysie Zungu, commended Maharaj and his team for their work to combat crime in the city centre, noting their efforts to bring criminals to book and to ensure the wellbeing of residents.

“Superintendent Anand’s team has reported a decline in the illegal occupation of railway lines by drug users. From about 1 000 occupants there are only about 150 now. This added pressure has started to have an impact as the illegal occupants were suspected to play a major role in crime,” Zungu said.

Zungu also commended the stakeholders, including the South African Police Services, Urban Improvement Precinct, Safer Cities, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and iTrump, for their role in the clean-up campaign.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kaunda said another new business has opened its doors, adding to the growing luxury restaurant and entertainment scene in the city.

Kaunda was speaking at the official opening of the Signature Restaurant at Oceans Mall in uMhlanga on Friday.

Kaunda said the opening of Signature Restaurant, which is founded by Desmond Mabuza, shows the confidence that investors continue to have on the city.

“We wish to congratulate the Mabuza family for this wonderful achievement of bringing a 5-star restaurant to our city. Durban is the only place to have a Signature Restaurant outside of Morningside in Sandton. We have no doubt that this restaurant will enrich our culinary experience and enhance the tourism experience," Kaunda said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)