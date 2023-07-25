Left Menu

Bandhan Financial Holdings set to acquire Aegon Life Insurance

Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited has entered into a definitive agreement with Aegon India Holding and Bennett, Coleman Company Limited BCCL for acquisition of the entire shareholding of the two entities in Aegon Life Insurance Company Limited, a statement by it said on Tuesday.Upon completion, this will mark Bandhan Financial Holdings foray into the countrys life insurance sector in addition to their presence in banking and mutual fund sectors, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:42 IST
Bandhan Financial Holdings set to acquire Aegon Life Insurance
  • Country:
  • India

Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited has entered into a definitive agreement with Aegon India Holding and Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) for acquisition of the entire shareholding of the two entities in Aegon Life Insurance Company Limited, a statement by it said on Tuesday.

Upon completion, this will mark Bandhan Financial Holdings' foray into the country's life insurance sector in addition to their presence in banking and mutual fund sectors, it said. The acquisition is subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Aegon Life, a digitally focused life insurance company serving around 300,000 customers, witnessed a competitive bidding process in which various investors participated. Bandhan Financial Holdings, the promoter company of Bandhan Bank, was selected as the successful bidder to acquire Aegon Life.

The agreement envisages continuity of the current management team and existing employees, which will help in actively developing and supporting Aegon Life's strategy under the new ownership. It will be supplemented by Bandhan's brand and distribution reach, which will aid Aegon Life to enhance its customer base, the statement said.

The managing director of Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, Karni S Arha said ''Bandhan has always focused on financial inclusion and making formal financial services available to the general people. We believe that life insurance in the country is a large multi-faceted market and together with the demographic advantage as well as favourable economic outlook, it presents a significant business opportunity.'' ''The acquisition of Aegon Life provides us an opportunity to enhance our portfolio of products and services in the financial services sector combined with access to an established technology,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023