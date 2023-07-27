Man injured in firing incident in southeast Delhi

A 35-year-old man was injured in a firing incident in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday around 11 pm, a PCR call was received that a person fired three rounds at a man near Kit Care Restaurant, they said.

Police said a passerby was also injured after he was hit by a stray bullet.

Victim Mohammad Kamal (35), a resident of Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while one Raju (45), a resident of Alvi Chawk in Hazrat Nizamuddin, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

An eyewitness, Tanveer Alvi, told the police that on Wednesday evening, he was going towards Alvi Chowk and when he reached near Kit Care Restaurant, he saw a person wearing black clothes firing three-four rounds at Kamal and fled, the DCP said.

Police said Tanveer heard people saying that one Kabeer fired at Kamal. He took both the injured persons to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw, they said.

On his statement, a case was registered at Hazarat Nizamuddin police station and efforts are on to nab the accused, they added.

The injured received pellet injuries and are out of danger, police said.

