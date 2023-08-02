Maharashtra: Teenage girl rescued from kidnapper's house days after her abduction

Police have rescued a 14-year-old girl from Goregaon in neighbouring Raigad district days after she was allegedly kidnapped by a man, police said on Wednesday. The police also arrested the 55-year-old accused after the minor was rescued from his house, they said.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Thane crime branch unit-2 of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

''The accused, identified as Prabhu Bhag, had kidnapped the victim on July 19 from Thane railway station. The girl is a resident of Vasai in Thane district,'' an official said.

An offence under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered after she was kidnapped, he said.

''Officials worked on various leads and also made inquiries at Bhiwandi, Karjat, Navi Mumbai, Madgaon, among other places, but could not trace the victim,'' he said. The police later got a tip-off that the victim and the accused were at Goregaon in Raigad district. The police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim. The accused was handed over to the Thane GRP and the victim reunited with her parents,'' the police official said. The motive behind the girl's kidnapping is yet to be known, the police said.

