Mumbai's New Era: The Rise of Raigad-Pen Growth Centre

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has signed a shareholder agreement with Raigad-Pen Growth Centre, marking a significant step towards developing a new integrated township project in Raigad district.

In a move that forms a cornerstone of the Mumbai 3.0 vision, the project aims to resolve congestion in Mumbai by promoting balanced regional development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The development is designed as a smart city with the proposed inclusion of self-reliant housing features.

MMRDA's strategy for land acquisition includes a participatory framework offering multiple options to landowners, ensuring their participation and benefiting them through compensation and developed land shares. The ongoing project is expected to drive urbanization and infrastructure growth in a large area, significantly transforming the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)