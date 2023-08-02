Left Menu

36 websites of central, state govts faced hacking incidents in first six months of 2023: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:11 IST
36 websites of central, state govts faced hacking incidents in first six months of 2023: Govt data
As many as 36 websites of ministries and departments under the central and various state governments faced hacking incidents in the first six months of 2023, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Cyber security watchdog CERT-In tracked these incidents.

According to data shared by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha, a total of 1,12,474 cyber security incidents have been tracked by CERT-In.

''The government is continuously engaged in formulating policies and setting technical standards in the cyberspace to holistically ensure accessible internet and to mitigate threats & vulnerabilities in the cyberspace,'' Chandrasekhar said in a written reply.

As per the data, 36 websites of ministries and departments under the central and various state governments faced hacking incidents.

The minister also shared that over 4.29 lakh cyber security incidents pertaining to financial institutions occurred in the first half of 2023.

