36 websites of central, state govts faced hacking incidents in first six months of 2023: Govt data
- Country:
- India
As many as 36 websites of ministries and departments under the central and various state governments faced hacking incidents in the first six months of 2023, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Cyber security watchdog CERT-In tracked these incidents.
According to data shared by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha, a total of 1,12,474 cyber security incidents have been tracked by CERT-In.
''The government is continuously engaged in formulating policies and setting technical standards in the cyberspace to holistically ensure accessible internet and to mitigate threats & vulnerabilities in the cyberspace,'' Chandrasekhar said in a written reply.
As per the data, 36 websites of ministries and departments under the central and various state governments faced hacking incidents.
The minister also shared that over 4.29 lakh cyber security incidents pertaining to financial institutions occurred in the first half of 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Chandrasekhar
- Parliament
- State for Electronics
- Cyber
ALSO READ
2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Amid changing political equations NDA's 38 to counter Opposition's 26 tomorrow
NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, I will fight from Hajipur: Chirag Paswan
LJP (Ram Vilas) has decided to join BJP-led NDA, we will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar: Chirag Paswan.
We'll fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after meet of 26 opposition parties.
Will win bigger mandate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls under PM Modi's leadership: NDA resolution