BRIEF-U.S. Department Of Justice Officials Are Considering Fraud Charges Against Crypto Exchange Binance - Semafor
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:22 IST
Aug 2 (Reuters) -
* U.S. PROSECUTORS WORRY BINANCE CHARGES COULD CAUSE RUN ON EXCHANGE - SEMAFOR
* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OFFICIALS ARE CONSIDERING FRAUD CHARGES AGAINST CRYPTO EXCHANGE BINANCE - SEMAFOR Source text link: https://bit.ly/3OGmZ2Q
