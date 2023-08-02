BRIEF-U.S. Department Of Justice Officials Are Considering Fraud Charges Against Crypto Exchange Binance - Semafor

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* U.S. PROSECUTORS WORRY BINANCE CHARGES COULD CAUSE RUN ON EXCHANGE - SEMAFOR

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OFFICIALS ARE CONSIDERING FRAUD CHARGES AGAINST CRYPTO EXCHANGE BINANCE - SEMAFOR Source text link: https://bit.ly/3OGmZ2Q

