Himachal: Proclaimed offender nabbed after 28 years
The Hamirpur Police on Thursday nabbed a proclaimed offender who was on run for the past 28 years. SP Hamirpur Dr Akriti Sharma said the police persevered in their hunt for Nath and finally the Proclaimed Offender PO cell team arrested him from Ludhiana.She said Nath will be presented in a local court for further action.
PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The Hamirpur Police on Thursday nabbed a proclaimed offender who was on run for the past 28 years. Amar Nath was wanted for murder he allegedly committed on November 30, 1995 and was declared a proclaimed offender on December 18, 1998, they said. SP Hamirpur Dr Akriti Sharma said the police persevered in their hunt for Nath and finally the Proclaimed Offender PO cell team arrested him from Ludhiana.
She said Nath will be presented in a local court for further action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ludhiana
- Akriti Sharma
- Amar Nath
- Hamirpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Police arrests member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Ludhiana, one pistol recovered
Illegal call centre busted in Punjab’s Ludhiana, 30 held
Illegal call centre busted in Punjab's Ludhiana, 30 held
Pro Panja League: Ludhiana Lions, Rohtak Rowdies smartly use Challenge Round to script thrilling wins
Pro Panja League season 1 kicks off with bang; Ludhiana Lions, Mumbai Muscle register wins