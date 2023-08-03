Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:58 IST
Punjab Police nabs man from Delhi airport on charge of terror financing
The Punjab Police Thursday said it has arrested Spain-based Harjeet Singh from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on charges of terror financing and facilitating target killings in the state.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) also arrested Harjeet's close-associate Amrinder Singh alias Bunty from his home district Khanna.

The development came less than a week after Punjab Police busted a target killing module arresting five members of a module handled by foreign entities linked to Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Assistant Inspector General, SSOC, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said they had received an input that Harjeet Singh, a native of village Ghanshampur in Gurdaspur, had come to India around a month ago and was allegedly involved in terror financing and was also planning to execute a few target killings in the state. He was about to leave for Spain from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, they were told.

Police issued look out circular (LOC) against him immediately, and eventually arrested him on Tuesday from the airport, Kapur said.

Harjeet Singh during questioning revealed that he had played a crucial role in facilitating terror activities supplying funds and assisting his aide Amrinder alias Bunty, he said. Police arrested Amrinder from Khanna at Harjeet's instance, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both had come in contact with each other through social media and exchanged radical views.

Harjeet Singh allegedly sent money from Spain several times to Amrinder in India to execute killing of religious leaders, said police.

Kapur said investigations have also revealed that Harjeet was working at the behest of some foreign-based radicals linked to KLF and had been using two fake Facebook accounts to promote radical content including activities of pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice.'

