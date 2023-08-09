Left Menu

Sterling falls against stronger euro as focus stays on weak economy

Surging interest rate expectations were tempered after British inflation fell more than expected in June. Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, sees further sterling softness in the short term.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 16:51 IST
Sterling falls against stronger euro as focus stays on weak economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling fell against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Wednesday, holding close to last week's one-month low as traders stay cautious on the currency and focused on the weak UK economy.

At 1103 GMT, the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.2737 and 0.3% lower against the euro at 86.21 pence . Market players pointed to euro strength as the key driver, with Italian banking stocks regaining some of the ground lost in the previous session after the government late on Tuesday watered down a surprise windfall tax on the sector.

Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital, said the update from the Italian government provided the euro with a moderate boost, explaining sterling's softness. "But the euro is also very much pushing against an open door vis-a-vis sterling, as the recent loss in value we have seen over the past week reinforces the bearish view I think the market has on the currency right now, which is reflective of the underlying weakness of the UK economy," Cole added.

The pound has fallen over 3% since July 13 when it touched $1.31440 against the dollar, its highest since April 2022. Surging interest rate expectations were tempered after British inflation fell more than expected in June.

Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, sees further sterling softness in the short term. "In terms of sterling in the short run, everyone got a little bit excited about nominal rates going up. The data show that GBP positioning is elevated. I expect the economy will soften and rate expectations will ease, which in turn will weigh on GB," said Asher. On Aug. 3, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates for the 14th time since late 2021 to try to calm inflation. Traders are predicting around a 60% chance of a 25 basis point hike from the BoE at its next meeting on Sept. 21, and around a 40% chance of no change.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023