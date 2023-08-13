Left Menu

Father of Colombian children who survived plane crash accused of abuse

The children went missing after the small plane they were traveling in went down, killing their mother and two other adults. In a statement, prosecutors accused Manuel Ranoque of sexually abusing his 13-year-old step daughter, who was widely credited with ensuring that she and her younger siblings survived the more than five-week-long ordeal in the Amazon that garnered headlines across the globe.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 13-08-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 11:08 IST
Father of Colombian children who survived plane crash accused of abuse
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian prosecutors announced sexual abuse charges on Saturday against the father of two of the four Indigenous children who survived a May plane crash in the South American country's Amazon region. The children went missing after the small plane they were traveling in went down, killing their mother and two other adults.

In a statement, prosecutors accused Manuel Ranoque of sexually abusing his 13-year-old step daughter, who was widely credited with ensuring that she and her younger siblings survived the more than five-week-long ordeal in the Amazon that garnered headlines across the globe. Ranoque, who was arrested on Friday, stands accused of abusing his step daughter since she was 10 years old, according to the statement.

Reuters was not able to locate Ranoque or his lawyer after hours on Saturday to request comment. The children, aged 1 through 13, were hospitalized for over a month after they were rescued in June. Since then, have been in the care of Colombia's family welfare institute, where prosecutors claim the alleged abuse was first suspected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023