Left Menu

6 children drown in separate incidents in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:42 IST
6 children drown in separate incidents in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six children drowned in Jharkhand's Dumka and Godda districts in separate incidents on Sunday, police said.

Three girls and a boy drowned in a pond in Pathria village in Saraiyahat police station area in Dumka district, they said.

The incident happened when the four children were bathing in the pond, they added.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Kumar (12), Tanushri (10), Sujan Kumari (12) and Nandini Kumari (10). They hailed from Pindra, police said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, ''I am pained by the sad news of the death of four children due to drowning in a pond while bathing in Pathria village.'' ''May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief,'' he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In Godda district, two children died after falling in a pit filled with water in Mohanpur village in Mahagama police station area, they said.

Rehan Ansari and Taufiq Ansari, both eight years old, were playing in a paddy field when the incident happened.

''They suddenly fell into the pit and drowned,'' said Godda's SDPO S Tiwary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023