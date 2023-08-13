6 children drown in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Six children drowned in Jharkhand's Dumka and Godda districts in separate incidents on Sunday, police said.

Three girls and a boy drowned in a pond in Pathria village in Saraiyahat police station area in Dumka district, they said.

The incident happened when the four children were bathing in the pond, they added.

The deceased were identified as Kundan Kumar (12), Tanushri (10), Sujan Kumari (12) and Nandini Kumari (10). They hailed from Pindra, police said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, ''I am pained by the sad news of the death of four children due to drowning in a pond while bathing in Pathria village.'' ''May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief,'' he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In Godda district, two children died after falling in a pit filled with water in Mohanpur village in Mahagama police station area, they said.

Rehan Ansari and Taufiq Ansari, both eight years old, were playing in a paddy field when the incident happened.

''They suddenly fell into the pit and drowned,'' said Godda's SDPO S Tiwary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)