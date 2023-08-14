Christchurch King’s Counsel appointed as High Court Judge

Christchurch King’s Counsel Lisa Charlotte Preston has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney‑General David Parker announced today.

Justice Preston was appointed King’s Counsel in 2022. She joined the independent bar in 2014, specialising in criminal jury trials and appellate work. She acted for the defence and the Crown in medico-legal, professional indemnity and professional disciplinary litigation and in coronial inquiries.

Justice Preston holds appointments to the Panel of Independent Legal Counsel to assist the Criminal Cases Review Commission, the Commerce Commission’s Cartel Prosecutors Panel and the Solicitor‑General’s Senior Crown Prosecution Panel.

Justice Preston graduated from Victoria University of Wellington in 1991 BA, LLB (Hons) and began her career at Bell Gully, Wellington in commercial litigation in 1992. In 1994 she joined the Office of the Wellington Crown Solicitor Luke Cunningham Clere, as a Crown prosecutor and later Associate.

Justice Preston worked in civil litigation at Thrings in Bath and, back in New Zealand, at Duncan Cotterill, between having her children.

In 2003 Justice Preston joined Christchurch Crown Solicitor’s office, Raymond Donnelly & Co, as a Senior Crown Prosecutor, later Associate.

In 2011 she was appointed Crown Counsel in the Criminal Team at Crown Law, conducting appeals in the senior courts.

Justice Preston will take up her appointment on 16 October 2023.

