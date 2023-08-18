Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror, two others injured

A man was beaten to death a group of people while two others were injured in the incident in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. While the deceased man's family have alleged that forest department personnel thrashed him and two others, police said they are yet to ascertain facts. The incident happened on Thursday night in Narol village.

"Police reached Narol village last night after receiving information of a scuffle. Three men were found injured there and they were taken to a local hospital. From there, one man was referred to Kotpuli Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," a police official said.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Wasim.

A relative of the deceased man told reporters that Wasim and two others had gone to cut trees outside a house and collect wood with the consent of the owner of the house.

''They were supposed to take away the woods with them but someone told them that a forest department team was roaming in the area and they might impose a penalty if they were found with the wood. So, they left the place without the wood,'' the relative said.

''A team of forest department stopped them and thrashed them badly. Police reached the spot and took them to a hospital where Wasim died," the relative added. When asked about the role of the forest department's team, a police official said that the matter was being investigated to ascertain facts.

"We have detained two to three suspects and they are being questioned," the officer said.

