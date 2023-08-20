Left Menu

Investigate before filing FIR against traders, Adityanath directs authorities

With a view to curb frivolous complaints against entrepreneurs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to conduct a preliminary investigation before filing an FIR in case of a complaint against traders.The order that came on Saturday aims to reduce the number of baseless FIRs filed against businessmen and traders in the state, which frequently result in harassment and undue pressure, the state government spokesperson said.Now an FIR cannot be lodged directly by any person against entrepreneurs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:00 IST
Investigate before filing FIR against traders, Adityanath directs authorities
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a view to curb frivolous complaints against entrepreneurs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to conduct a preliminary investigation before filing an FIR in case of a complaint against traders.

The order that came on Saturday aims to reduce the number of ''baseless'' FIRs filed against businessmen and traders in the state, which frequently result in harassment and undue pressure, the state government spokesperson said.

Now an FIR cannot be lodged directly by any person against entrepreneurs. The order was issued considering the direction given by the Supreme Court in a case, the spokesperson said.

Ravikant Garg, the president of the Bharatiya Udhyog Vyapar Mandal, on Sunday welcomed the move and said it will instil confidence among the entrepreneurs. ''Generally, a trader is not someone with a criminal mindset. This move will enhance the confidence level among the traders, and will play a positive role in the development of the state,'' Garg told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023