Left Menu

Bihar fake currency case: NIA court sentences key accused to five years' rigorous imprisonment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:56 IST
Bihar fake currency case: NIA court sentences key accused to five years' rigorous imprisonment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court in Bihar has sentenced a key accused in the East Champaran fake currency case to five years' rigorous imprisonment, an official said on Sunday.

Raisuddin, a resident of Mohanpur village in West Bengal's Malda district, was also fined Rs 5,000.

The court convicted him in the 2015 case on August 18. He was sentenced on Saturday, a spokesperson for the federal agency said.

He has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Raisuddin is the fifth person to be convicted and sentenced in the case relating to the East Champaran Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Patna, initially registered a case on September 19, 2015, following the seizure of high-quality FICN with a face value of Rs 5,94,000 (Rs 5.94 lakh) from another accused, Afroz Ansari. Ansari was carrying the FICN consignment to Raxaul near the India-Nepal border for delivery in Nepal. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently took over the case and re-registered it on December 23, 2015.

''Thorough investigation by the NIA led to the arrest and charge-sheeting of eight accused over the past eight years,'' the official said.

''Of these, four accused -- Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny Shaw alias Sujit Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam alias Ishraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh alias Raju -- were convicted by the special NIA court on October 11, 2018. They were sentenced to life in prison and fined Rs 30,000 each,'' the official said and added that the trial proceedings against the remaining three accused are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023