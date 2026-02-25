Karnataka Government Supports Sugarcane Farmers with Rs 300 Crore Assistance

The Karnataka government has announced a substantial financial aid package of Rs 300 crore to support sugarcane farmers for the 2025-26 season. As part of the initiative, Rs 50 per tonne will be directly credited to the accounts of farmers who have supplied sugarcane to sugar factories across the state, Minister Shivanand Patil confirmed.

This initiative is an extension of the state's commitment to providing a total of Rs 100 per tonne above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), with the government and sugar factories each contributing Rs 50. The announcement follows a decision made during a meeting with sugar factory owners and farmers at Vidhana Soudha last November.

According to Minister Patil, who oversees Sugarcane Development, Sugar, Textiles, and Agricultural Marketing, directions have been issued to ensure the timely disbursement of funds. To date, 521 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane have been crushed this season, with expectations of reaching 600 lakh metric tonnes by the season's close in early March.

(With inputs from agencies.)