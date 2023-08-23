Left Menu

Maharashtra: Five members of dacoits' gang held in Palghar district

When a police team reached there around 3.30 pm, the dacoits tried to escape, he said.As the police chased them, the dacoits threws stones, injuring constables Babasaheb Gughe and Chetan Sonawane, he said.Some dacoits jumped into the river but constable Sonawane and a few villagers also jumped into the water and nabbed them.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:00 IST
Maharashtra: Five members of dacoits' gang held in Palghar district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a gang of dacoits have been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Two policemen from Wada police station were injured during the operation, said an official.

The local police got an alert about suspected dacoits entering a closed factory of Meta Field Pvt Ltd at Met village on August 21 and a team rushed there, said district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil. When a police team reached there around 3.30 pm, the dacoits tried to escape, he said.

As the police chased them, the dacoits threws stones, injuring constables Babasaheb Gughe and Chetan Sonawane, he said.

Some dacoits jumped into the river but constable Sonawane and a few villagers also jumped into the water and nabbed them. The arrested men were identified as Ravab Barkulla Shah (60), Miraj Noormohammad Shah (21), Vaibhav Ravindra Jadhav (24), Abdul Kalam Samiullah Khan (38) and Chirag Arun Patil (22), all residents of Palghar and Thane districts. Gas cutters were seized from their possession, indicating that they were planning to carry out a robbery, the SP said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023