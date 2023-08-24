Norway donates missiles, mine clearing gear to Ukraine
Norway will send anti-aircraft missiles and mine clearing equipment to Ukraine and help the war-torn country secure its gas and power supply, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Thursday while on a visit to Kyiv. The donation includes IRIS-T missiles, portable kits for creating corridors through minefields and equipment used to repair critical electricity infrastructure, the Norwegian government said in a statement.
"Support with air defence has been decisive in preventing Russia from taking control of the airspace, and has thus averted great civilian suffering and military losses," the statement said. The missiles can be launched from Sweden-donated units, it added.
