Qatar does not see its relationship with China causing harm to US or vice-versa -PM
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar does not see its relationship with China causing any harm to the United States nor the other way around, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Friday.
He was speaking at a lecture in Singapore and made his remarks answering a question about Qatar balancing its relationship with both powers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sheikh Mohammed Bin
- Abdulrahman al-Thani
- China
- Qatar
- Singapore
Advertisement