Left Menu

Kerala High Court Stays Memo: A Legal Tug-of-War at Kerala University

The Kerala High Court has frozen disciplinary proceedings against former Kerala University registrar K S Anil Kumar, questioning the authority of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnumal to issue a memo of charges. The court highlighted procedural lapses by not presenting the charges at the subsequent syndicate meeting, raising legal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:37 IST
Kerala High Court Stays Memo: A Legal Tug-of-War at Kerala University
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has intervened in a legal dispute involving the former registrar of Kerala University, K S Anil Kumar, by staying a memo of charges issued against him by Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnumal. The decision followed Kumar's challenge to the Vice Chancellor's authority.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan of the High Court pointed out the lack of clarity regarding the emergency situation addressed in the memo of charges. The court emphasized the procedural lapse of not placing the memo before the syndicate meeting held in December 2025.

Pending further orders, the court has halted all proceedings related to this memo, allowing the Vice Chancellor to file a counter-affidavit to explain the emergency invocation of Section 10(13) of the Kerala University Act. The situation has led to a significant legal examination of administrative powers within Kerala University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murkowski Backs Tillis to Safeguard Fed Independence Against Trump's Nominees

Murkowski Backs Tillis to Safeguard Fed Independence Against Trump's Nominee...

 Global
2
Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

 India
3
UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

 United Kingdom
4
Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026