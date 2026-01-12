Kerala High Court Stays Memo: A Legal Tug-of-War at Kerala University

The Kerala High Court has intervened in a legal dispute involving the former registrar of Kerala University, K S Anil Kumar, by staying a memo of charges issued against him by Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnumal. The decision followed Kumar's challenge to the Vice Chancellor's authority.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan of the High Court pointed out the lack of clarity regarding the emergency situation addressed in the memo of charges. The court emphasized the procedural lapse of not placing the memo before the syndicate meeting held in December 2025.

Pending further orders, the court has halted all proceedings related to this memo, allowing the Vice Chancellor to file a counter-affidavit to explain the emergency invocation of Section 10(13) of the Kerala University Act. The situation has led to a significant legal examination of administrative powers within Kerala University.

(With inputs from agencies.)