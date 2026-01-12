U.S. Markets Tumble Amid Federal Reserve Tensions and Credit Card Rate Cap Proposal
U.S. stock indexes are poised for a lower opening. The market reacts to the Trump administration's threats against Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a proposed credit card interest rate cap. Investors remain cautious amid stretched valuations and await key consumer price inflation data.
U.S. stock indexes were set for a disappointing start on Monday as the Trump administration renewed its criticisms of the Federal Reserve, raising concerns about the central bank's independence. A proposed one-year credit card interest rate cap further pressured financial stocks.
The administration's threat to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over his Congressional testimony added fuel to the conflict between the Fed and the administration. Amid this backdrop, investors remain wary as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off, led by major banks like JPMorgan Chase.
In premarket trading, S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq E-minis experienced declines. Financial stocks, particularly credit card lenders, faced significant drops following Trump's call for an interest rate cap. Despite these developments, experts suggest the bull market may still continue its upward movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
