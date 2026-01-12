Left Menu

U.S. Markets Tumble Amid Federal Reserve Tensions and Credit Card Rate Cap Proposal

U.S. stock indexes are poised for a lower opening. The market reacts to the Trump administration's threats against Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a proposed credit card interest rate cap. Investors remain cautious amid stretched valuations and await key consumer price inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:34 IST
U.S. Markets Tumble Amid Federal Reserve Tensions and Credit Card Rate Cap Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes were set for a disappointing start on Monday as the Trump administration renewed its criticisms of the Federal Reserve, raising concerns about the central bank's independence. A proposed one-year credit card interest rate cap further pressured financial stocks.

The administration's threat to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over his Congressional testimony added fuel to the conflict between the Fed and the administration. Amid this backdrop, investors remain wary as the fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off, led by major banks like JPMorgan Chase.

In premarket trading, S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq E-minis experienced declines. Financial stocks, particularly credit card lenders, faced significant drops following Trump's call for an interest rate cap. Despite these developments, experts suggest the bull market may still continue its upward movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
2
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global
3
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexic...

 Global
4
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026