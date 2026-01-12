Left Menu

Assam Boosts Agrarian Future with Strategic Seed Pact

The Assam State Cooperative Federation and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited have signed a pact to enhance the availability of quality agricultural inputs. This agreement aims to strengthen the cooperative movement and improve seed production, procurement, and distribution across Assam, fostering increased agricultural productivity and farmer incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:34 IST
Assam Boosts Agrarian Future with Strategic Seed Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam State Cooperative Federation and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited inked a significant agreement to elevate the availability of top-notch agricultural inputs, an official statement disclosed on Monday.

With this development, Assam joins 13 other states in formalizing a partnership with the Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited. This pact aims to establish a comprehensive, cooperative-led structure for systematic seed production, procurement, and distribution, enhancing agricultural productivity and income opportunities for farmers and cooperatives in the state.

The agreement focuses on providing Assam's farmers with certified, high-quality seeds at affordable prices, addressing the existing seed shortage issues. It emphasizes coordinated planning, technical support, and structured distribution mechanisms, empowering grassroots institutions while adhering to the cooperation principle among national and state-level cooperative bodies to achieve common developmental goals.

TRENDING

1
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
2
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global
3
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexic...

 Global
4
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026