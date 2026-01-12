Assam Boosts Agrarian Future with Strategic Seed Pact

The Assam State Cooperative Federation and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited inked a significant agreement to elevate the availability of top-notch agricultural inputs, an official statement disclosed on Monday.

With this development, Assam joins 13 other states in formalizing a partnership with the Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited. This pact aims to establish a comprehensive, cooperative-led structure for systematic seed production, procurement, and distribution, enhancing agricultural productivity and income opportunities for farmers and cooperatives in the state.

The agreement focuses on providing Assam's farmers with certified, high-quality seeds at affordable prices, addressing the existing seed shortage issues. It emphasizes coordinated planning, technical support, and structured distribution mechanisms, empowering grassroots institutions while adhering to the cooperation principle among national and state-level cooperative bodies to achieve common developmental goals.