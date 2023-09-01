Govt exempts LPG imports from agri cess

The government has exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent agri cess with effect from Friday.

The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods.

The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

