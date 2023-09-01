Woman stabbed in Lucknow, accused held

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack on a woman, who was returning to her house here, police said on Friday.

According to a police official, both the accused and the victim are known to each other.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Rawat, a resident of the PGI police station area, they said.

The 20-year-old woman, a tuition teacher, was returning to her house when the accused, with the ''intention of committing a wrong act'', stopped her about 30 metres from her residence at around 7.10 pm on Wednesday and pushed her scooty, police said.

The man attacked the woman on her head and back using a knife with an intention to kill her after she resisted, they said, adding he fled the spot after seeing people coming towards him while assuming that she was dead.

Hearing the cries of the woman, a person identified as Bablu Yadav got her admitted to the Command Hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case has been registered against the accused at the PGI police station under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, they added.

According to police, two cases are already registered against Rawat at the same police station.

A police official told PTI that Rawat and the teacher knew each other, adding the teacher's father is a retired Indian Army personnel.

