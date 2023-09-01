Police files charge sheet against 8 active terrorists operating from PoK

The Jammu & Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet invoking stringent UAPA against eight top ranking terrorists including commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

These terrorists are presently running terror modules from either Pakistan or the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to keep the militancy alive in Doda district and other parts of the Jammu province, an officer said. ''Nearly 119 terrorists are operating from PoK and engineering terror activities here. Cases have been registered against eight top terrorists including Commanders. After conducting an investigation, we filed a charge sheet in the NIA court in Doda. The trial will begin soon,'' SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said. Police charged LeT's top rank terrorist Mohd Amin alias Khubaib, Mohd Hussain Khateeb (HM), Zakir Hussain (HM), Abdul Hai alias Tahir Bilal (LeT), Irshad Ahmed Itoo alias Idriss (HM), Atta Mohd alias Adil Mubashir (HM), Mohd Shafi alias Nadeem (HM), and Majid Hussain alias Abu Jihad (HM), under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the SSP said. Police have made special efforts to rein in sympathisers, supporters and overground workers of terrorists and other anti-social elements to ensure complete wipe out of residue militancy in the district, he added.

