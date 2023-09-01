After CM's call to BMC chief over dirty lanes, Mumbai civic officials told to spend two hours a day inspecting road cleanliness

Senior civic officials have been directed to spend two hours every day to inspect the cleanliness of Mumbai's roads, the move coming after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday called up BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal when the former witnessed some dirty areas around Mazgaon Dock.

The CM had asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief to ensure lanes and alleys were cleaned just like major roads, and also directed him to act against officials who are negligent on this count.

Shinde was returning from an official programme in Mazgaon Dock area in the afternoon when he saw dirt and garbage on some lanes.

In a release issued late in the evening, the civic body said Chahal conducted a meeting of senior officials and asked them to ensure cleanliness.

''Joint municipal commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, assistant municipal commissioners of various wards, solid waste management department officials and staff should make a field visit for an hour each in the morning and evening to keep tabs on cleanliness of lanes and roads,'' the release informed.

Chahal directed officials to ensure public toilets are cleaned twice a day and warned of strict action against staff who show a negligent approach to this work, the release added.

A special drive must be undertaken to remove unauthorised banners, posters and hoardings across the metropolis in order to give citizens a pleasant experience, Chahal told civic officials.

