In deep sea, man climbs onto fishing trawler in the dead of night

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:23 IST
  Country: India
  • India

A man climbed onto a fishing trawler in the dead of the night when it was sailing in the deep sea off the coast of Odisha, police said.

The incident happened around 2 am on Friday when the trawler was around 71 nautical miles away from the mouth of Chilika Lake, they said.

''The young man suddenly climbed onto the trawler when the fishermen were sleeping,'' a police officer said.

The fishermen were taken aback by the incident, but then they offered him food and then handed him to the marine police, he said. The man was brought to the Nehru Bangla fishing port in Paradip in the morning, and after a medical examination, investigators began interrogating him.

The man told the police that he was from Jharkhand, the officer said.

He also claimed that he fell into the sea, and after staying afloat for three to four hours, he found the fishing trawler and climbed onto it.

''His interrogation is continuing to get the complete details, and his claims are being verified,'' the officer said.

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

